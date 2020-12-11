AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 38,906 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $55,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.6% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,525,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 10,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.