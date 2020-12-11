AQR Capital Management LLC Has $57.29 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 832,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,183 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $57,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 421,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,283 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Xcel Energy by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,794,000 after acquiring an additional 92,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $65.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

