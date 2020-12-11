AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,667,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,728 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of Qurate Retail worth $55,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 9,949,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,699 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 837.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,267 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,144 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 5,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2,360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,634,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

