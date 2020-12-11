AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 53,420 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,420 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $46,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,716,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM opened at $222.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.60 and a 200 day moving average of $221.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.11.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.88, for a total transaction of $3,703,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,483,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,960,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,861 shares of company stock valued at $111,242,512. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

