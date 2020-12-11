AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 129,254 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,254 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Synopsys worth $56,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $234.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.64.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

