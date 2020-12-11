AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 259,072 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 259,072 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $41,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 26.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $180.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,982,795. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

