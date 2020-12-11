AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 294,185 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294,185 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $56,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after buying an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 437,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,782,000 after purchasing an additional 451,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.03.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

