AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 822,014 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,182,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 822,014 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $49,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth $796,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 102.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth $920,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

