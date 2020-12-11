AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 84,798 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,798 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $44,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of UNM opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

