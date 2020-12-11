AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,210 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $50,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $161,872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

CAT opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $183.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.