Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,522,522 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 13.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

