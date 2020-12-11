Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.21. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth $323,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aravive in the second quarter valued at $253,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Aravive by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 75,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Aravive in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aravive by 240.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

