Arion Achieves Market Cap of $35,462.37 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Arion has a market capitalization of $35,462.37 and $123.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00025911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00151812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00912578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00216362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00491130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00170298 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,310,005 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

