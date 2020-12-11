ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $342,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,977.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

