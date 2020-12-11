ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

