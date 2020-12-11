Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.25).

In other news, CFO David D. Sr. Quinn acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $217,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,616.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David D. Sr. Quinn acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,874.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 148,500 shares of company stock worth $868,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.15% of Atlas Technical Consultants as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

