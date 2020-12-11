Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Down to $1.43

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $0.83. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 473,822 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $9.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.53.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. Its lead program is the development of Endoxifen, conducting two Phase II studies, which is an active metabolite of tamoxifen to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.