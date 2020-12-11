AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $1,425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,323.71.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,137.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,145.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,160.30. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,268.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 74.95 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

