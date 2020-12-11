Avient’s (AVNT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AVNT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.94. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.93 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

