Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases £160.80 in Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth purchased 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,020 ($52.52) per share, with a total value of £160.80 ($210.09).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Nick Keveth purchased 3 shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,245 ($55.46) per share, with a total value of £127.35 ($166.38).

On Monday, October 5th, Nick Keveth purchased 3 shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,450 ($58.14) per share, with a total value of £133.50 ($174.42).

AVON stock opened at GBX 3,750 ($48.99) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,143.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,751.25. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,788.10 ($23.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a GBX 18.06 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s previous dividend of $9.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.12%.

About Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

