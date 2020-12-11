Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Gap Down to $8.70

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $7.60. Aytu BioScience shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 9,119 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYTU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Research analysts predict that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Aytu BioScience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 52.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aytu BioScience by 437.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aytu BioScience by 200.0% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

