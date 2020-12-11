B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Down to $33.00

Shares of B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $30.00. B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00.

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) Company Profile (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.