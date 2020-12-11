Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

BSMX opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $985.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 182,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 58,045 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

