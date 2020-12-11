Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.48. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 9,540 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

