BMO Capital Markets Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $77.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $2,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,559,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,967.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 843,608 shares of company stock valued at $44,385,694. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.