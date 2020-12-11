Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend by 43.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BMY opened at $60.20 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

