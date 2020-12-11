Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

