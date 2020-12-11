Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.60

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 3.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25.

Broadcom has increased its dividend by 344.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

AVGO opened at $410.04 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $426.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.79.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

