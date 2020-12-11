Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.60

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 3.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25.
Broadcom has increased its dividend by 344.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.
AVGO opened at $410.04 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $426.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.10.
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.79.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.
