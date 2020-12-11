Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Boosted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.79.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total transaction of $735,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $410.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

