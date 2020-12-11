Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $410.04 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $426.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.79.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total transaction of $1,820,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

