Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $470.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $410.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.79.

Broadcom stock opened at $410.04 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

