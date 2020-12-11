Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $470.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $410.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.79.
Broadcom stock opened at $410.04 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.10.
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.