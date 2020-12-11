Brokers Set Expectations for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

LPX stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,092 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 57,584 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 189,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,142,928 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $54,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $2,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

