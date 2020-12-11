Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.67.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.