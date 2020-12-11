Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Gap Down to $2.95

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.64. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 10,778 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cancer Genetics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

