Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $77.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut HealthEquity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 93.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 25.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

