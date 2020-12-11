Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Falcon Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.55. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 83.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.