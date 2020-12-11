Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

NYSE CVE opened at $6.20 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.11.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

