Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

CCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, 140166 started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a positive rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.80.

CCS opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $1,247,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $542,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Century Communities by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 78,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after buying an additional 89,604 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

