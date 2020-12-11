Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,016 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

NYSE EPAM opened at $322.76 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $356.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.72 and a 200 day moving average of $297.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total value of $301,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,356 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

