Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,195,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 398,932 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,475. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.26.

EW stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

