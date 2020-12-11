Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,918 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,076,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,817,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,874 shares of company stock worth $2,750,249 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.76.

NBIX opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.23. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

