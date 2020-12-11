Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,819 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2,304.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,932,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 468,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,717,000 after buying an additional 95,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,915,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of LHCG opened at $200.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.33. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

