Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) Issues Earnings Results

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CBKC stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Christopher & Banks has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corp. is engaged in the operation of its retail stores, outlet stores, online purchases, and mobile application for women’s apparel and accessories. It offers tops, dresses, skirts, jewelries, scarves and wraps, denim, and other collections. The company was founded by Gil Braun in 1986 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.