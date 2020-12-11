Civitas (CIV) Trading 45.1% Lower This Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a market capitalization of $49,973.91 and approximately $14.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,854,588 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

