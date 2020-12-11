ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

