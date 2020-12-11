Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.03.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Comerica by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

