Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,113,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Conagra Brands worth $111,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.37 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

