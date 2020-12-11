Covestro AG Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covestro in a report released on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday. CSFB cut Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. Covestro has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

