Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a C$0.35 price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.54.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$0.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$81.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.63.

In other Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,367,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,234.84. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,313.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

