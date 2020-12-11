Crocs, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CROX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $1,279,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Crocs by 52.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of Crocs by 323.3% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 572,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 437,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.